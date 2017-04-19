Lane restriction set for I-69 over Cedar Creek

The following is a release from the Indiana Department of Transportation

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that Interstate 69, between mile markers 318-321, will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction on Monday, April 24, weather permitting.

The one-day lane closure, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., will allow INDOT contractors to deliver steel bridge beams for work on the project.

The two-season project continues the construction of two bridges over Cedar Creek, with the northbound bridge being built last year and the southbound bridge continuing construction this year.

The speed limit in the construction zone is 55 mph and will be strictly enforced. INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through an active work zone.

The project was awarded to Primco for $6.8 million and is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.