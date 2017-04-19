Komets best Mallards in overtime, take 3-0 series lead

MOLINE, Ill. (WANE) – An overtime goal from Kyle Thomas on Wednesday night earned the Komets a 4-3 win in game three and a 3-0 lead in their first round playoff series against Quad City at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois.

Quad City’s Michael Parks opened the scoring just 1:27 into the first period, beating Pat Nagle to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne’s Mike Cazzola would counter, scoring his third goal of the series midway through the first period, knotting the game at 1-1.

Just over three minutes into the second period Gabriel Desjardins would find the net for the second time this series as Fort Wayne took a 2-1 lead.

14:20 into the second period Sam Warning would tally his first goal of the postseason to tie things up at 2-2, but Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski would score his second playoff goal this year three minutes later to give the Komets at 3-2 lead heading into the third frame.

In the third, Alex Petan scored his second goal of the series 12:44 into the period, resulting in a 3-3 tie that send the game to overtime.

It took just 22 second into overtime for Kyle Thomas to net the game-winning goal on the power play.

Nagle stopped 33-of-36 shots in goal for the Komets.

Game 4- Friday, April 21……………Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

Game 5- Saturday, April 22………..Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET*

Game 6- Monday, April 24…………Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

Game 7- Wednesday, April 26……Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

*If necessary.