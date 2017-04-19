Hearing the Call: Fort Wayne group prepares for trip to Jordan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of people from Fort Wayne will make a trip to Jordan later this month to help fit individuals with hearing aids.

The group consists of 34 people, including individuals from HearCare Audiology in Fort Wayne.

Members of the team will leave Apr. 22 and will travel to Jordan and the West Bank. They will return April 30.

This is the 7th “Hearing the Call” trip. Previously, groups have traveled to Haiti, Guatemala, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Zambia. Later this year another group with travel to Mozambique and Ecuador.

The local group partners with Entheos Audiology Cooperative to provide hearing aids and hearing health to people across the world who otherwise cannot afford it or have proper access.