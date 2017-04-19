Free safety kits for families of children with special needs available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Families of children with special needs can now receive a box of tools to help prevent a potentially harmful situation from occurring – for free.

AWF Foundation and the Fort Wayne Fire Department will together offer free Safety Kits to families of children with special needs. The kits are designed to safeguard against wandering and other dangerous situations involving children with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and can help families and caregivers to prevent and treat emergency situations.

The kits include items like alarms, stop sign stickers, safety buckles and literature.

“The foundation developed the safety kit to proactively protect children with special needs who are among the most vulnerable members of our community,” said AWS Foundation CEO Patti Hays. “We’ve asked the Fire Department to help us distribute them because the local firehouse is a vital part of every neighborhood and plays a critical role should there be an emergency. We want kids to recognize it as a safe place and firefighters as their friends should they need help.”

Two thousand kits are currently available at all 19 neighborhood Fort Wayne Fire Stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Fort Wayne Fire Department’s commitment to this community doesn’t stop at the emergency response,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “Prevention is a very important part of our mission to save lives and participating in this initiative will hopefully prevent injuries to some of our most vulnerable citizens. The Fort Wayne Fire Department applauds the good work of AWS Foundation.”

Special Needs Safety Kits for Kids will also be available to families of children receiving developmental specialty care at Lutheran Hospital or Parkview Hospital.