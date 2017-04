POE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Conservation Officers will offer a free Hunter Education class.

The class will be held April 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poe Fire Department. Students must attend both classes to become certified.

Those interested in the class should go HERE to pre-register and learn more about the class.