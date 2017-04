FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former IPFW standout Evan Miller is back in the Summit City.

The pitcher has been transferred from extended spring training to the TinCaps active roster.

Miller was a 22nd round selection in the MLB Draft last year by the Padres out of IPFW. After pitching at Tri-Cities, he eventually earned a call-up to the TinCaps and pitched in four games. Miller tallied 4.2 innings with four strikeouts and an ERA of 1.93 in Fort Wayne last year.