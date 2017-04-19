Butler football stadium to be renamed after $9.4M donation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The stadium where Butler University’s football and soccer teams play will be renamed this September.

The Indianapolis school says the Butler Bowl will become the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl at the Sept. 16 football home opener against Taylor. That’s after the Sellick estate made a $9.4 million donation to the school.

The money will be shared by Butler athletics, the Lacy School of Business and general university support.

Both Winstan R. “Bud” Sellick and his wife Jackie were graduates of Butler. He died in March 2015 and she died in 2012.

The bowl’s Champions Room and the school registrar’s office also will be named for the Sellicks. They also have endowed three scholarships at the school and contributed toward renovations at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

