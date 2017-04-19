Boyce has big game, but Mastodons nipped on diamond by IUSB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jackson Boyce and Brock Logan both hit a home run in Fort Wayne baseball’s 11-10 setback to IU South Bend on Wednesday (April 19) afternoon.

Boyce’s home run came to start the bottom of the first inning. He finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base. Logan had two RBIs with a solo shot to deep right field in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to a single run. Travis Upp had two hits and two runs knocked in. Dylan Wilbert finished with two hits and a run scored.

The ‘Dons were up 8-4 after the fourth inning. IU South Bend struck for two in the fifth and then five in the sixth to take the lead. Fort Wayne put a pair of runners in scoring position in the ninth but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Brett Bashaw earned the win for the Titans. He is 1-0. Andy Ross picked up his first save of the year, throwing the final four innings. Cameron Boyd took the loss for Fort Wayne. He is 0-6.

The first five innings were played in near perfect weather before a steady rain arrived in the sixth.

The Titans improve to 14-23. Fort Wayne falls to 6-28. The ‘Dons continue Summit League play on Friday when Western Illinois comes to town. First pitch at Mastodon Field is set for 3 p.m.