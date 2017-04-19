5 ejected from vehicle during crash on I-70 in Indy, 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Five people were ejected from a vehicle during a crash on I-70 in Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened near the Harding Street exit (see map below) around 9:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.

According to ISP, investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far left lane. The driver then made an aggressive move across all three lanes in what appeared to be an attempt to exit, according to ISP.

Investigators said the vehicle then slid out of control and rolled several times. None of the five people in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, ISP said in a statement.

18-year-old Brandon Gross of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at the crash site. Four others were taken to Indianapolis hospitals in critical condition.

ISP said early Wednesday morning the driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Taylor Parsons of Indianapolis, died at the hospital.

ISP said they’re investigating the possibility of another vehicle involved in the incident. ISP said a second vehicle may have been chasing the vehicle that crashed after an incident at an Indianapolis park.

ISP said the driver will undergo tests for alcohol or drug impairment, per Indiana law.

No other details were available.

The crash is under investigation.