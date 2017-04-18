Whitecaps top TinCaps on home run in 13th inning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In a 13-inning battle, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps, 3-2, on Monday night at Parkview Field. A solo home run from Cole Bauml to lead off the top of the 13th inning gave West Michigan a one-run lead and proved to be the difference.

The Whitecaps (6-5) opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning. Cam Gibson led off with a triple. After Jake Robson and Elvis Rubio both struck out, Blaise Salter blooped a ball to center field that fell for a single to score Gibson and give West Michigan a 1-0 lead.

The TinCaps (3-8) responded in the bottom of the second inning with one swing of the bat. With two outs, first baseman G.K. Young blasted a ball over the right-field fence to tie the game, 1-1.

Fort Wayne took the lead in the fourth inning. With one out, third baseman Hudson Potts singled. Designated hitter Eguy Rosario followed with a single to put runners on first and second base. Young then worked a walk to load the bases. Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly out to right field that scored Potts from third base to give the TinCaps a 2-1 advantage.

West Michigan tied the game in the ninth inning. Cole Bauml singled to begin the inning. Bauml advanced to second base on an Austin Athmann ground out to third base. Danny Pinero followed with a single that put runners on the corners with one out. Anthony Pereira then doubled to left-center field, scoring Bauml to tie the game, 2-2, and send it into extra innings where the Whitecaps won.

TinCaps right-hander Wilmer Torres (L) struck out two batters in two innings of relief work. Alfred Gutierrez didn’t allow a run in three innings pitched for the Whitecaps. Bryan Garcia (S) picked up the save with an inning of scoreless baseball to close out the game in the 13th inning for West Michigan.

