Video taken on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 of demolition efforts at the Bowser buildings complex in Fort Wayne. The building are located on Fort Wayne’s southeast side at 1302 East Creighton Avenue.

The building was initially the corporate headquarters of the S.F. Bowser Company, a manufacturer of gas pumps. Sylvanus Freelove Bowser invented the first self-measuring gas pump and founded the company in 1885. The building later housed the Fort Wayne Police Department.