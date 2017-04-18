FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held Wednesday through Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum.

The 5-day Outlet Sale is Vera Bradley’s signature sale, drawing thousands of shoppers from all 50 states for deals on a wide range of products from the Fort Wayne-based global retailer. Shoppers will have four sessions to shop the Outlet Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, one session Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and one session Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested in attending the Vera Bradley Outlet Sale? Register for tickets HERE.

Vera Bradley readies for annual Outlet Sale View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017. The Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday through Sunday, April 19-23, 2017.