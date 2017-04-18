Vera Bradley readies for annual Outlet Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale will be held Wednesday through Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum.
The 5-day Outlet Sale is Vera Bradley’s signature sale, drawing thousands of shoppers from all 50 states for deals on a wide range of products from the Fort Wayne-based global retailer. Shoppers will have four sessions to shop the Outlet Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, one session Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and one session Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
