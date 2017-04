FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You shouldn’t read too much into April wins. It was good but there will be more important ones down the road.

No. 3 Carroll beat No.4 Northrop in a top-ten matchup on Monday afternoon 4-2 and are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.” They moved to 9-0 with the win.

Chargers Langston Ginder and Hayden Jones both recorded a pair of RBI against the Bruins as pitcher Jake Pease shut down the opposition for the victory.