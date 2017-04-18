Search committee formed to find candidates to be Purdue Fort Wayne chancellor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) A search committee has been formed to come up with a list of candidates to be the next chancellor of Purdue’s Fort Wayne campus, currently known as IPFW. Vicki Carwein, the current chancellor, plans to retire before the end of the year after assuming the role in 2012.

Gary Lehman, a member of Purdue’s Board of Trustees, will chair the committee and on Tuesday he announced the members who will need to provide a list of candidates to Purdue President Mitch Daniels by July 1.

According to a news release issued by Purdue, the search committee will need to find candidates who have the capabilities to address the needs of the Northeast Indiana economy, to shape campus programs so they will attract an increasing number of students, to allocate resources effectively to ensure fiscal stability, and to work closely with faculty to complete campus restructuring and realignment.

The Board of Trustees at both Purdue and Indiana University approved the realignment plan in December of 2016. It will create two separate universities with Purdue controlling the bulk of the campus. A new name will likely be part of the transformation process.

The committee also has been asked to provide the Fort Wayne community the opportunity to hear from all finalists in a town hall-style forum.

“This is an extremely important step as we look to the future of Purdue’s presence in Northeast Indiana,” Lehman said. “I’m grateful to each member of this search committee for agreeing to spend the time and effort necessary to find the next chancellor to lead this campus.”

Members of the search committee are:

Gary Lehman (chair), member of Purdue Board of Trustees

Jeff Malanson, associate professor of history and IPFW Senate presiding officer

Beomjin Kim, professor of computer science and chair, IPFW College of Engineering, Technology and Computer Science

Terri Swim, professor of educational studies and associate dean, IPFW College of Education and Public Policy

John Niser, professor and chair, IPFW Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, College of Health and Human Services; IPFW Senate representative to the University Senate

Tamarah Brownlee, IPFW director of human resources and institutional equity

Audeen Fentiman, Crowley Family Professor in Engineering Education and associate dean of engineering for graduate education and interdisciplinary programs, Purdue College of Engineering

Vic Lechtenberg, professor emeritus of agronomy, dean emeritus of the Purdue College of Agriculture, and special assistant to the president, Purdue University

David Reingold, professor of sociology and Justin S. Morrill Dean of the Purdue College of Liberal Arts

Indiana State Sen. (ret.) Tom Wyss, IPFW alumnus

Valeria Astro Salazar, IPFW student and president, Honors Student Group