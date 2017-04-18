Police: Sleepy driver hits construction zone sign

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Monday afternoon just before 12:30, Indiana State Police and Terre Haute City Fire/Rescue/Paramedic units responded to a one-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the eight mile marker.

The preliminary investigation determined the driver of an eastbound 2014 Subaru failed to slow or merge at the entrance to a construction zone and struck an electronic sign indicating traffic was merging to one lane.

Devin R. Snyder, 29, of Jackson, New Jersey,was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital on suspicion of a fractured wrist and abdominal pain.

Driver fatigue is believed to have been a contributing factor in this crash. Snyder was cited for Failure to Yield to a Traffic Control Device.

The crash was investigated by ISP Detective Michael Featherling. Assisting were ISP Master Trooper Jason Owen and the city of Terre Haute Fire/Rescue/Paramedic units.