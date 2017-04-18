Newly former FWAHA looking to unite hockey in Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – As of April 2017, the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association (FWAHA) has been formed with representatives from the former Fort Wayne Youth Hockey, the former Fort Wayne High School Hockey Association, Canlan Ice Sports, and the Fort Wayne Komets. The mission of FWAHA is to provide all local hockey players, families, and coaches with a premier development experience. The FWAHA vision is to develop the whole athlete and allow players to showcase their skills at all levels of competitive hockey.

Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association is excited to announce Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) as the team’s naming sponsor. PSM’s partnership with FWAHA offers area hockey players first-of-its kind benefits such as athletic training onsite at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse; AWP dry land training; nutrition education and injury prevention from Parkview Athletic Rehab; as well as direct access to the full team of PSM professionals. The PSM sponsorship also provides a new team brand for all youth House, Select, Travel and Elite teams. The “Parkview Sports Medicine Force” brand will be used on uniforms and fan gear beginning with the 2017-2018 seasons.

Additionally, Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association is pleased to announce the election of its first Board of Directors who will guide the organization. The Board is comprised of 10 members including:

3 representatives from the former Fort Wayne Youth Hockey organization;

3 representatives from the former High School Hockey Association;

1 at-large position; and

1 representative each from Canlan Ice Sports, the Komets, and Parkview Sports Medicine.

The FWAHA Board has been meeting weekly since December 2016 to plan for the 2017-18 season, which will be the first season under the new FWAHA structure.

President, Craig Scully. A native of Michigan, Craig has been involved with youth hockey since 2012, first serving on the coaching committee for Fort Wayne Youth Hockey. He has served on the board for Fort Wayne Youth Hockey since 2015 in the role of Marketing and Long Range Planning. He also served on the exploratory committee for the formation of FWAHA. Craig started coaching youth hockey in 2013; is a referee; and actively plays in adult leagues. In addition to hockey, he has served as a member and president of other professional and community non-profit boards including the Fort Wayne Sports Corporation. Craig is married with 5 children. He is a Principal with Design Collaborative, an Architectural and Engineering firm located in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Secretary, Dr. Steven Lee. A native of Fort Wayne, Dr. Steven Lee was a co-founder of Fort Wayne High School Hockey in 1974. Lee has served on either the FWYH and High School Hockey Association boards since 2003. In his professional life Dr. Lee has been a long standing Periodontist in the Fort Wayne area.

Director, Jeff Blakely. Originally from Ontario, Canada, Jeff has been involved in with youth hockey as a volunteer since 2008. Following his move to Fort Wayne in 2011, Jeff has served in several capacities within Fort Wayne Youth Hockey and is a current board member and the organizations’ Travel Director. Outside of sport Jeff is the Senior Operations Director for Iotron Industries in Columbia City, a leading provider of irradiation services to the medical device and agricultural supply industries.

Director, Tom Bunn. Tom has been active in youth hockey since 2006, coaching many travel, select, and house league teams. Tom has been serving on the Fort Wayne High School Hockey Association board since 2010 as Statistician and Commissioner. Outside of hockey, Tom has been employed at Wayne Combustion Systems since 1994 as Accounting Supervisor and has also served as a board member and umpire for Little League Baseball.

Director, Peg Campana – Regional General Manager, Canlan Ice Sports. Campana has been in Fort Wayne for nearly a year. She comes to Canlan as a seasoned professional with an excellent track record of overachieving sales targets and showing continued growth in the Medical Fitness and Health Centers. From 1998 to 2009 Peg facilitated the design process for a 70,000 square foot hospital based fitness center for the Advocate Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington, IL, from construction, transition and operations as the Director. She is also an NCAA and USA National volleyball official that has worked national tournaments around the U.S.

Director, Jim Glick. Jim is a Fort Wayne native currently working as a pilot for American Airlines in Philadelphia. Jim has been active in youth hockey since 1994. He has taught at the Initiation and house level. He also was a head coach at multiple travel levels and head coach for Homestead High School for four years. Jim has served on the FWYH board in the capacity as coaching director. He is currently serving on the High School Hockey board as the chair of the discipline and coaching committees.

Director, Rick Gnau. A Fort Wayne native, Rick has been active in hockey for over 30 years. He started playing travel hockey as a Mite (8U) and played all the way through Midgets (18U). He played high school hockey and then played 2 years at Junior level. He started coaching in the youth program in 2010 and is currently a coach with the travel Squirt AA and Mite Select teams. He serves on the executive committee of the FWYH board and is responsible for compliance. He is married and has 2 boys. He works as a financial advisor with the J.P. Morgan Private Bank. He is still actively playing in the adult program at SportONE/Parkview IceHouse.

Director, Michael Ledo – As Co-Founder & CEO at AWP Sports, Michael is responsible for leading the organization’s vision, culture, strategic growth, and community partnerships. Michael’s passion is business development and mentoring athletes to create and cultivate change in the world. Ledo played football at the University of Saint Francis, where he had a great career as a 4-year starter, breaking several rushing records & named a 2x All-American while playing in 2 National Championship Games. He was inducted to the USF Athletic Hall Of Fame. Michael earned his bachelors in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from USF in 2006.

Director, Scott Sproat. Scott Sproat is a 26-year veteran of the world of professional sports and entertainment and a native of the Fort Wayne area. Born in Auburn, Indiana, Scott spent 10 seasons as a leader with the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and the Fort Wayne Fury prior to his current 16-year tenure as executive vice president and co-owner of the Fort Wayne Komet Hockey Club. Since 2001, Scott has helped engineer five league championships, five regular season titles, and six Franchise of the Year awards in minor league hockey. He has also been recognized by his governing leagues for excellence in sales, marketing, and franchise operations an astounding eighteen times.

Director, Rick Wynn. Rick Wynn began as a young hockey player and stayed on the ice through U.S. Juniors and Tier 2 Juniors in Canada, even getting ice time as a Fort Wayne Komet goalie in 1979. Rick’s extensive coaching experience includes the Fort Wayne Pepsi Junior Komets who competed at Junior Nationals; Fort Wayne Youth Hockey Peewee AA USA Hockey National Championship 3rd Place finisher (2010); Leo High School 3A State Champions (2016); and Turnstone Flyers Sled Hockey National C Class Champions (2017). Off the ice, Rick served on the Fort Wayne Youth Hockey Board of Directors from 2009-2015, including as President 2011-2015. He is President of Wynn Wire and Die Services, Inc.

For more information, visit www.FWAHA.org.