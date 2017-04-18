Middle schoolers shine in annual MVP Basketball all-star classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city’s top middle school basketball players took center stage on Monday night at SportOne Parkview Fieldhouse as the second-annual MVP Basketball all-star classic took place.

The event, which benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, is organized by Mitch Sturm and Joe Jordan.

The two-game event saw Blackhawk eighth grader Caleb Furst win MVP honors after leading his team to a 98-76 victory.

In the nightcap Team Kline defeated Team Abram 79-75 with Jermaine Woods named the game’s MVP. Team Abram was coached by former University of Louisville standout and 1986 NCAA champion Mike Abram, Gym Rats Basketball president Todd Hensley, and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.