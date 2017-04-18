Marijuana-growing operation found during Indiana house fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Two people were arrested on drug charges after firefighters reported spotting a marijuana-growing operation while putting out a northern Indiana house fire.

Logansport police say officers found 39 marijuana plants in a second-floor bedroom, along with marijuana in jars in another bedroom.

Police Sgt. Dan Frye tells the (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune that the growing operation included lighting on timers and irrigation and ventilation systems, but wasn’t the fire’s cause.

Two residents face felony charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Police say another resident was charged with felony battery for pushing and punching a firefighter.

Fire officials say the fire was reported about 6:45 a.m. Monday, with flames and smoke spreading through much of the house. Information on the cause wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.