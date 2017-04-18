Man, 92, killed after crashing into tree

LEESBURG, Ind. (WANE) A 92-year-old Leesburg man was killed early Tuesday after crashing his sedan into a tree.

Officers from North Webster and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday about a white 2007 Lincoln that was driven by James E. Loser. Loser’s family said he’d left his Leesburg home in the Lincoln but suffered from dementia, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Near the Tippecanoe Lake area, a North Webster police officer spotted the Lincoln off the roadway near the area of EMS T40 lane and Kalorama Road. Loser was inside, semi-conscious, but after he was pulled from the vehicle, Loser faded.

Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello pronounced Loser dead of likely blunt force trauma, the department said.

Kosciusko Count Fatal Team reconstructionists said Loser had been headed south on Kalorama Road when he missed a curve in the road and veered off. He hit mailboxes, signs and “other items” before the Lincoln slammed into a tree, police said.