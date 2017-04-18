Indiana Tech pounds USF 16-1 in crosstown showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 19-ranked Indiana Tech baseball team improved its winning streak to six games on Tuesday evening as they defeated crosstown rival Saint Francis, 16-1, in seven innings, at Warrior Field.

Tech would start the offense early as Charlie Sipe had a ground-rule double to lead off the game while Glen McClain knocked him in with a double down the left field line two batters later to put the Warriors on the scoreboard. Back-to-back hits-batsmen would force Dante Biagini home while McClain scored on a groundout from Matt Bandor to make it 3-0 Tech.

Saint Francis would cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth as Noah Freimuth homered to left center, but the hosts would come back in the bottom of the inning with five runs on just two hits, one being a two-run homer from McClain to make it an 8-1 game. A Cougar error would allow two runs to score while Shoma Sasaki would drove home Bandor with a single down the right field line.

The onslaught would continue in the fifth Bandor driving in David Barksdale with a single while Charlie Sipe made it 12-0 with a three-run homer to right center.

Nick Noe would get his first win of the season with five strong innings on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out three. Alex Delk and Zach Reid would each throw a inning in relief and allow just one hit between them.

Tech (32-9) returns to action Saturday as they host Madonna in a doubleheader to start a weekend set. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. from Warrior Field.