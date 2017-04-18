Hungry Howie’s Tax Day special: 15-cent pizza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local pizzeria will offer pizza for less than a quarter on Tuesday – Tax Day.

Hungry Howie’s is celebrating Tax day will a deal at its two Fort Wayne locations and the nearly 550 more nationwide. Customers who order a large one-topping pizza at regular menu price can get a medium one-topping pizza for $0.15 with the promo code TAXDAY.

The deal is valid for online and carryout purchases through Wednesday at area Hungry Howie’s locations.

Hungry Howie’s Fort Wayne stores are located at:

•4214 Crescent Ave.

•6380 W. Jefferson Blvd.