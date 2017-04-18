Homestead’s McLaughlin wins Gooden Award for second time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin has earned the title of the SAC’s best player- boy or girl – by winning the annual Tiffany Gooden Award.

The award was presented Monday night the the winter sports banquet hosted by The Journal Gazette and Parkview Sports.

McLaughlin was one of four finalists – Homestead’s Madisen Parker, Snider’s Malik Williams, and North Side’s Jaylen Butz were also included.

McLaughlin, who originally signed with the University of Florida, will now play her college basketball at Purdue. McLaughlin was released from her original letter of intent after Florida made a coaching change.

The 5-foot-8 guard helped lead Homestead to the 4A state title this season. She averaged 25.8 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds for coach Rod Parker.