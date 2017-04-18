Fort Wayne’s Rod Boykin wins it with walk-off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Rod Boykin single in the bottom of the ninth inning knocked in the winning run for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 2-1 walk-off win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. Boykin collected two hits in addition to the RBI in the victory.

Fort Wayne (4-8) tied and won the game in the bottom of the ninth inning off West Michigan right-hander Bryan Garcia (L). With the TinCaps down by one, third baseman Hudson Potts reached base to begin the inning because of a throwing error on Whitecaps shortstop Danny Pinero. TinCaps shortstop Fernando Taits Jr. followed with a double to left-center field that scored Potts to tie the game, 1-1. With second baseman Eguy Rosario batting, a passed ball allowed Tatis Jr. to move to third base. Rosario struck out, but both first baseman Brad Zunica and catcher Marcus Greene Jr. were intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Boykin then rocketed a ball to left-center field to score Tatis Jr. and give the TinCaps the 2-1 win.

West Michigan (6-6) scored their lone run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. With one out, Cam Gibson reached on a bunt single. After a Cole Bauml fly out to left field, Jake Robson doubled, scoring Gibson to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead.

The TinCaps had magnificent pitching from starting pitcher Hansel Rodriguez. The right-hander allowed just four hits in six scoreless innings. Right-hander Lou Distasio followed with a strong relief appearance, striking out five batters in three innings pitched.

Next Game

Tuesday, April 19th vs. West Michigan (11:05 a.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jesse Scholtens

-Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Kyle Funkhouser

Watch: Comcast Network

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn

