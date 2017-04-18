Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, while her husband is expected to be moved from the hospital's intensive care unit soon. The former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and had since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit. Barbara Bush was suffering from bronchitis and entered the same hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital in Houston since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough. He said doctors determined he had a mild case of pneumonia which he said in a statement Tuesday has been treated and resolved.

McGrath said the former president “is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment of pneumonia.

