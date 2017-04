Huntington, Ind. (WANE) – An early morning fire damaged a Huntington house Monday.

Crews were sent to the house at 39 Lafountaine Street, near downtown, around 3:00 a.m.

The fire damage was concentrated to the front of the 2-story home.

An assistant fire chief at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the house was vacant.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The cause is under investigation.