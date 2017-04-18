Driver hospitalized after Mercedes jumps 2 driveways

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A 40-year-old Auburn man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his car veered off a county road as he was adjusting his cruise control and sailed over a pair of driveways before it came to rest in a yard.

Police and medics were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a stretch of S.R. 101 north of C.R. 68 on a report of a crash there. According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department crash investigation news release, David E. Read was driving southbound on S.R. 1 in his 2006 Mercedes Benz R350 when he tried to adjust his cruise control. Police said the Mercedes drifted off the roadway and hit a mailbox then a culvert.

The impact sent the vehicle into the air and over a driveway, the report said. The Mercedes continued on and sailed over a second driveway.

The vehicle eventually came to rest in a yard, the report said.

Read complained of back pain and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.