Board to study proposals for Indiana Tech’s makeover of Memorial Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne’s board of Park Commissioners will hold a public meeting to review proposals for Indiana Tech’s plan to create a softball stadium and other athletic facilities inside nearby and city of Fort Wayne-owned Memorial Park.

The board will discuss the plan Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Pavilion. It will review the proposals and also discuss plans to relocate memorials within the park, the city said.

Earlier this month, the city announced that Indiana Tech will build a new track and field facility, a 350-seat, lighted softball stadium, and a 10,000-square-foot athletic training and office facility within Memorial Park. The track and field facility would be located on the park’s eastern edge, and the softball stadium would rise where the current softball field is. The athletic training and office facility would be erected adjacent to the parking lot.

The plan calls for the university to own and manage the new facilities, while the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the park’s current facilities and open spaces. All of the facilities at Memorial Park will remain, officials said, including the pool, splash pad, playground, basketball courts and pavilion. The existing parking lot will be reconfigured to add parking spots, however.

Indiana Tech officials said the university will work with the city’s Parks department to offer usage of the new facilities, including for sports camps, clinics and leagues as well as for local and regional high school and youth competitions.

Groups like the Friends of the Parks of Allen County and ARCH of Fort Wayne have raised concerns about the project. Last week, though, the park board approved the plan.

Construction on the multi-faceted project will begin in early June.