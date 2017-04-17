Trooper back on the job 4 years after squad car struck by semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) After undergoing nine surgeries, an Indiana State Trooper has returned to full police duty. Brian Snyder’s desire to return to the career he loves kept him motivated through four years of rehabilitation for injuries suffered after a semi struck his squad car in 2013.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, in the early morning hours of March 6, 2013, Trooper Snyder was investigating a crash on I-65 northbound near the 92 mile marker. He was standing just outside his car when he noticed a semi tractor-trailer coming straight toward him.

Just before the semi sideswiped his car, Snyder dove through his open door into the front seat.

Snyder thought he had escaped being seriously injured, however he did notice some discomfort in his back and could immediately tell his hand was injured. The semi pulled over on the shoulder ahead of the crash scene but then drove off. It was never located.

It turned out Snyder was more seriously injured than he initially thought. He underwent five surgeries to repair his hand and four surgeries on his back. During the entire process many doctors told Brian he would likely not be able to return to duty, however he remained focused and refused to accept that as an option.

More than four years after the crash, Trooper Snyder, a 19 year veteran, has returned to the Indianapolis District and will begin patrolling Johnson and southern Marion County on the midnight shift.

Indianapolis District Commander, Lt. Jeff Payne said, “Brian is a model trooper, we are thankful he has been able to recover from his injuries, he had a long road to recovery and his commitment to returning to duty demonstrates his passion for being an Indiana State Trooper”