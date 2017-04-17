Trek the Trails announces details of kickoff event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Trek the Trails weekly bike rides get underway May 2 at Salomon Farm Park with a kickoff event. Activities will include the weekly bike ride at 6:00 p.m., a walk around the Salomon Farm-Parkview YMCA loop also at 6:00 p.m., and a party from 7-9 p.m., featuring catering by Don Hall’s, music and more.

The latest developments concerning the Pufferbelly Trail, the Poka-bache Connector and other trail projects planned for this season will be announced. The Bike Ride and Walk are free activities.

Party Tickets are $10 per person, or $20 per family, and can be purchased at Fort Wayne Trails, at 260-969-0079, or through the Fort Wayne Trails website at www.fwtrails.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the event for the same price.

Schedule:

6:00 p.m. – Trek the Trails Weekly Bike Ride begins — free

6:00 p.m. – Walk begins — free

7:00-9:00 p.m. – Party in the Salomon Farm Barn.

The full list of rides for the 2017 season will be released by the City of Fort Wayne later in April.