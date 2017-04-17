Surveillance cam catches man stealing power tools from work vehicles

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has asked for the public’s help to find a suspect who investigators say broke into work vehicles parked at a Spencerville business and stole power tools.

According to a sheriff’s department news release, a white man with short hair and dressed in dark pants and a zip-up hoodie broke into work vehicles owned by Amish Brothers Enterprises that were parked at a lot in the 7100 block of Ricker Road, and stole power tools. The April 7 crime was captured on surveillance camera, the department said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a tan Ford Windstar mini-van that is missing the rear passenger side hubcap, according to the department.

Anyone with any information on the crime or suspect is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 449-7411.