Sol Fest band line up released

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Sol Fest celebration is one of the first outdoor festivals of the year and is designed to appeal to individuals and families. It features a wide variety of outdoor activities, including an area for kids, live local bands and food and beverage vendors both days. Special activities will include hayrides, canoe, kayak demonstrations, digging for fossils and green living ideas. Of course, hiking is available during Sol Fest and any day. It’s held at Fox Island, on Yohne Road.

New activities have been added in 2017. Ron Zartman, Park and Education Manager at Fox Island says, “we will have live animal programs, nature activities, tai kwondo demonstrations, jump house” and more.

The park includes over 600 acres, with more than six miles of trails, a lake, observation building, Nature Center and picnic areas. A portion of Fox Island is a State Nature Preserve which maintains diverse plants, animals and geographic features. While visiting the park for Sol Fest, Zartman suggests that guests can enjoy “wildflowers at the height and bird migration.” He cited that the park has documented “over 200 species of birds”. Another unique item at Fox Island is a geological feature, “a wind deposited sand dune.”

Sol Fest is Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 7p.m. with activities for kids from noon to 5p.m. on both days. Admission is $5 per person (free for kids age 11 and younger). Proceeds from Sol Fest provide scholarships for youth to attend summer day camps and field trips and other educational programs by Park Naturalists throughout the year.

Saturday band lineup:

Noon, Greg Bender Band

1:00 p.m., Sid Madrid

1:30 p.m., Kitchen Table Players

2:30 p.m., Zdenka, Lucy and Kelsi Lee

3:00 p.m., Wailhounds

4:00 p.m., Sunny Taylor

4:30 p.m., Elle/The Remnant

5:30 p.m., the rev

6:00 p.m., Distractions

Sunday band lineup:

Noon, The Wolf and the Raven

1:00 p.m., The Goat’s Beard

1:30 p.m., Clusterfolk

2:30 p.m., Shelly Dixon and Jeff McRae

3:00 p.m., Heady Times

4:00 p.m., Basketcase

4:30 p.m., Dirty Comp’ny

5:30 p.m., Chilly Addams

6:0 p.m., Grateful Groove

To learn more about the county parks, visit the website.