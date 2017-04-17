Shigs in Pit to open 2nd location on Maplecrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Shigs in Pit, Fort Wayne’s award-winning barbecue joint, will open a second location on Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side.

Shigs in Pit plans to open a free-standing restaurant in a new building at 6250 Maplecrest Road, just north of St. Joe Center Road. The restaurant will feature the same menu as Shigs in Pit’s Fairfield Avenue location, with two order windows and one carry-out window. A patio will be built in the rear.

The restaurant will also include a bar with 23 taps featuring Mad Anthony products exclusively. Mad Anthony’s famed “Mug Club” will also be brought in.

Josh Volz, director of marketing and design for Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Shigs in Pit Barbeque, said the company has been studying a new development for a while to build on its success. Maplecrest Road was the right place at the right time, he said.

“We’re just happy to be building something out north and getting out into that area,” said Volz. “We realize we get a lot of people coming in (to the Fairfield Avenue location), so it’ll be nice to have another location with some additional parking and another area to check out. A lot of people out north may not get the chance to come down toward the southern end of town that often.

“It’s cool to see everybody so excited about it. We’re happy we’re going to get a warm reception out there and happy we’re going to be able to bring food that we know people really enjoy out to that area.”

Voltz said the Maplecrest location should open sometime in June. He said it’s likely that jobs will be created, but it’s not yet determined how many or when the company will begin hiring.

Shigs in Pit’s original location on Fairfield will remain.