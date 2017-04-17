Ron White bringing stand-up show to Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Edgy comedian Ron White will return to Fort Wayne.

The cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking “Blue Collar Comedy” funnyman will bring his stand-up show to the Embassy Theatre Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745-3000.

White has achieved three Grammy nominations, a Gold Record, two of the top rated one-hour specials in Comedy Central history, a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List, and CD and DVD sales of over 10 million units.