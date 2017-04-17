Rare gold coin helping Indiana church build new home

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A gold coin donated to a northwestern Indiana church is so rare it’s helping pay for construction of a new church building.

A woman who’s a member of GracePoint Church in Valparaiso donated the coin to help finance a new church building for the congregation, which has held services in an elementary school since its founding in 2009.

Sarah Miller of Heritage Auctions says the $20 gold piece is one of only 10 known surviving 1866 Liberty Head double eagles stamped with “In God we trust.” It could fetch more than $300,000 when it’s sold at auction April 27.

Pastor Ben Lamb says Heritage Auctions wired the church $150,000 for advance payment toward the coin’s final auction price and that’s allowed construction to begin already on the new building.

