Positively Fort Wayne: Youth BOT competition

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Students from seven Northeast Indiana high schools are preparing to compete in the finals of the Youth BOT robotics competition. The schools include Carroll, DeKalb Central, North Side, Snider, South Adams, Wayne and West Noble.

For this week’s Positively Fort Wayne, WANE-TV caught up with students at one of those schools as they work to put the finishing touches on their robot.

Youth BOT stands for Youth Building Our Tomorrow. The competition will take place Saturday, April 22 in the Student Life Building on the Ivy Tech North Campus. It starts at 9 a.m. and is free and open to the public.