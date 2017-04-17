Local firm invests $500,000 for Riverfront naming rights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s perfect timing that as the weather continues to get warmer and people are outside enjoying it more, one of Fort Wayne’s biggest projects in years continues its momentum. As the city gets closer to breaking ground, more and more people want to be involved in the Riverfront project. Just announced Monday- one of the biggest financial commitments yet.

“This was a major largest single gift with the exception of the Lilly match. They jumped right on this opportunity and what a commitment to the community,” the Director of Parks and Recreation, Al Moll, said.

Ambassador Enterprises, a philanthropic equity firm, has invested half a million dollars for naming rights. Their rights are on the south dock, a large open area including the promenade plaza and amphitheater. The brand development manager at Ambassador says they’ve noted the interest and wanted to be a part of it. “We believe in this community and want to better serve the people who live work and play in it. We are excited about the moment that the Northeast Indiana region has been having,” Ryan Woldman said.

There are still about 6 venues left for naming rights. That value is anywhere from $1-2 million in total. Moll said all the interest shows how well the project is accepted. “This project has been positive since the onset. I’ve been involved in a lot of projects over the years. I’ve never seen one be accepted from all demographics, all ages and groups regardless. People have been patient and now they’re going to start seeing some dirt turn.”

And with each season change, they’re one step closer. “We’re just pleased that the projects set to go and moving forward and it’s all good.”

The project is still set to break ground this summer with a target finish date of 2018.