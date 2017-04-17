FWCS Board unanimously pick Maria Norman to replace GiaQuinta

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The FWCS Board unanimously elected Maria Norman. Vice President Mark GiaQuinta announced in February that he was stepping down from his at-large seat.

Norman graduated from Elmhurt High School in 2000 and then received her bachelor’s degree in art history, has worked in college admissions at Manchester University according to the Journal Gazette. She now serves as the student portal administrator at IPFW, where she also is working toward a master’s degree in public administration.

GiaQuinta served on the board for 10 years, nine as Vice President. He told NewsChannel 15 he’s stepping down to make room for new leaders, but said he hoped to volunteer with the Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation and take on special projects for the district.

Norman’s first regular board meeting will be Monday April 24.