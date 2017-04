FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -4A no. 3 Carroll bested 4A no. 4 Northrop 4-2 on Monday night at Charger Field in what was perhaps the best match-up in the state on the prep diamond.

Junior catch Hayden Jones, a Mississippi State recruit, ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the third to give the Chargers a 2-1 lead.

Langston Ginder dropped in a 2-run double in the fourth for Carroll’s other runs.

Ben Yoss tallied two hits and and RBI for the Bruins.