Carroll drops Northrop in a top-ten matchup in baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We might – and hopefully will – get to see this matchup again later this season.

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the state, No. 3 Carroll baseball tops No. 4 Northrop Monday, 4-2. Both squad have a bunch of seniors and a bunch of talent. It would make for a very compelling matchup in postseason play.

Langston Ginder went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Hayden Jones also drove in a pair of runners. Despite not having his best stuff, starting pitcher Jake Pease shut down the previously unbeaten Bruins.