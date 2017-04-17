Accused shooter in Texas Roadhouse killing stands trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The trial of a Fort Wayne man charged with killing a man in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse in August 2016 began Monday.

Andrew Cassaday, 29, is charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license in the Aug. 14, 2016, shooting death of 28-year old Jeffrey Lute outside of Texas Roadhouse on Washington Center Road. The shooting appeared to be the fallout of a gang separation.

A friend of Lute told NewsChannel 15 after the shooting that Lute and several men were part of the Steel Horse Rebels bike gang, but he broke ties with the group after it changed from a charitable organization to a gang.

Outside of the popular chain restaurant that mid-August night, though, a physical altercation started between Lute’s group and current members of the bike gang. Sources said during the fight, after repeatedly asking the men to leave, Lute pulled out a handgun and shot a man in the leg. He then ran off around the restaurant.

Cassaday then went and retrieved a gun of his own and shot and killed Lute.

A source told NewsChannel 15 that members of the gang had been targeting Lute for at least eight months.

