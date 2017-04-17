4/17 Inside The Zone – Komets First Round Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are off a perfect start in the playoffs as they lead Quad City two games to none with the series shifting to Moline for game three on Wednesday.

The Komets are coming off a 4-3 come-from-behind win in game one on Friday at the Coliseum and a 3-1 victory Saturday night also in Fort Wayne.

The Komets are out-shooting the Mallards 74-31 in the two games combined – that after going 8-2-2 against the Mallards during the regular season.

Fort Wayne has also scored a power play goal in each of the first two games while goaltender Pat Nagle has earned both wins and Mike Cazzola has netted a team-best two goals.

Game 3- Wednesday, April 19……Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Friday, April 21……………Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

Game 5- Saturday, April 22………..Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET*

Game 6- Monday, April 24…………Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

Game 7- Wednesday, April 26……Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

*If necessary