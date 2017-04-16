Vice President Mike Pence lands in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil along the Korean Peninsula over North Korea’s threats to advance its nuclear and defense capabilities. His visit comes after a failed missile launch by the North. President Donald Trump’s vice president arrived in the region after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country’s late founder with a military parade showing off its missiles and military hardware.

