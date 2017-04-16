Police: Angola man arrested for nearly hitting juvenile with vehicle

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man was arrested Saturday afternoon for nearly striking a juvenile with his car, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, police received a call around 4 p.m. on Apr. 15 to 755 Lane 100 Lake Charles East after someone reported a child was nearly hit by a vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found Michael Forester, 27, Angola, in connection with the complaint.

Deputies discovered Forester has been operating a vehicle described to them by the complaining party.

Forester faces initial charges of criminal recklessness with a vehicle, battery to a child under 14-years of age, and resisting law enforcement.

No other details were released.

The incident is under investigation.