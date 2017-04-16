Man “did not see train coming” before hitting it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car was struck by a train Sunday morning, according to Fort Wayne emergency dispatchers. According to an officer on the scene, a man is in stable condition following the crash. It happened at the intersection of Lumbard and Molitor. Dispatchers originally said one person was in serious condition.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs are factors. Officers said the man said he did not see the train coming. There are cross arms and flashing lights at the intersection. The driver faces multiple citations.

Traffic flow resumed back to normal shortly after.

