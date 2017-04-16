Man critically hurt in Easter morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An adult male is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing.

Police were sent to 7911 Decatur Road on reference of a stabbing at the Arbors of South Towne Square Apartments, just before 4:00 Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was inside an apartment with family and friends when the incident happened. The suspect apparently grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim during an argument.

Witnesses told police the suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the possible suspect was later taken into custody.

Detectives interviewed witnesses that were inside the apartment as well as the suspect.

The incident is under investigation.