Juvenile killed in Whitley County Crash

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A juvenile was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in an overnight crash near Larwill.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 5 and U.S. 30 just after 1:00 Sunday morning.

According to police, a pickup truck, driven by 25-year old Chase Biecher, failed to stop at a red light and collided with a car at the intersection. The vehicles then traveled 300 feet west before coming to a stop.

Three people were inside the car, including the two juveniles and an adult.

The crash remains under investigation.