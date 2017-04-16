First polls open in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the referendum in Turkey, set to decide whether more power should be concentrated in the hands of the president (all times local):

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cast his ballot in Istanbul in a referendum he described as a “not an ordinary vote.”

Speaking to reporters after voting, Erdogan said: “We have held referendums before. But this referendum is now about a new administrative system for the Republic of Turkey, it’s a choice for change and transformation.”

“We need to make a decision that is beyond the ordinary,” he said, adding that he hopes the nation will make the “expected” decision.

“I believe in my nation’s democratic common sense,” he said.

Bodyguards with automatic weapons stood guard outside the polling station as the president and his wife Emine Erdogan cast their ballots. Two of their grandchildren accompanied the couple.

Scores gathered to greet the president and snap pictures outside the polling station.

