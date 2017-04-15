WANE-TV honored for outstanding news, weather, sports coverage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – WANE-TV NewsChannel 15 was nominated in eight different categories at the 2017 Indiana Associated Press Broadcaster Association Awards.

No other television station in Fort Wayne was nominated.

Saturday’s awards were presented at the Panorama Ballroom at the Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel.

NewsChannel 15 won in the following categories:

NewsChannel 15 was 2nd place in four categories, Best General News, Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Event, Best News Series, and Best Feature.