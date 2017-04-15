Target issues recall for Hatch & Grow Easter and Dino toys

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have an Easter basket in your house, make sure you check it for an item that was recalled by Target.

On Thursday, Target issued a recall for the Hatch & Grow Easter and Dino toys. When placed in water, the product grows to 600 times its original size.

The company says if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions that can result in severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, no one has been injured with this toy.

The items were sold in Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1.

Description of the items recalled:



Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys

Model# 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny.

Hatch Your Own Dino

Model# 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

Customers who have the toy can return the item for a full refund or call Target at 1-800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, online at http://www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.