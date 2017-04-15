State legislators gear up for final week of General Assembly session

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana General Assembly will wrap up its 2017 session on Friday. There’s a lot of get through like balancing the budget, finalizing a roads plan and even some brand new bills will be introduced.

Before it all ends, Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) and Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) held two more town hall meetings in Decatur and Berne.

Only a handful of people attended the town hall meeting in Decatur. Some thought it was a sign nothing controversial happened this session. With everything from a gas tax to several proposed abortion bills that’s not the case.

Constituents questioned the legislators on everything from the new gas tax to the budget to the increasing school voucher program. Holdman and Lehman said their priorities in this last week are balancing the budget and finalizing the state’s roads plan.

“Those are the priorities from the beginning of the session,” Lehman said. “We knew it would wrap up the last week. Both of those are very close and we will get to a good solution for the state.”

Holdman is currently contributing to a bill he hopes will be get settled by Friday. It expands the pre-k study that has currently been going on for two years. It will dedicate another $10 million to it.

“It’s basically a drop in the bucket for a $32 billion state budget,” Holdman said.

Lehman fielded some questions about overhauling the state’s liquor laws. He called a lot of them archaic, and agrees the whole system needs to be reevaluated. That won’t happen this time around.

“It’s always been one issue,” Lehman said. “It’s been Sunday sales, cold beer at a convenience stores. It’s multiple issues out there. It’s all those plus where do we sell the product, how do we sell the product, let’s look at the permitting process.”

Holdman also has his eyes on a bill he helped author sitting on Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. The bill would make it tougher for a minor to get an abortion without parental consent.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that a [parent] has to sign off if a young lady wants to have her ears pierced but she can go get an abortion without her parent’s signature,” Holdman said.

NewsChannel 15 spoke with Holcomb, who previously said he wanted to stay away from divisive social issues this session, about his thoughts on signing or not signing the bill. He said he’d look at it thoroughly like he would any bill. However there is no word when or if he will sign it.